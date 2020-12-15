Covid-19 vaccination plan: Here's how they'll be rolled out in Ireland

THE PLANS FOR Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccines roll-out have been published this afternoon, with details about logistics and who will carry out the inoculations included.

The vaccines will be administered in three phases – the initial roll-out, a mass ramp-up and open access. Once there are a large number of doses available, the mass ramp-up stage can begin.

The highest priority groups – those over the age of 65 in long-term care facilities; and frontline healthcare workers in direct patient contact – will receive vaccinations first. The prioritisation strategy for who gets the vaccine in what order was outlined by government last week.

The vaccines will be administrated from long-term care facilities, hospitals, mass vaccination clinics, GP surgeries and community pharmacies.

This will include the creation of vaccine hubs that will account for a large portion of the vaccinations.

The strategy also seeks to call on the skills of retired doctors and healthcare professionals to help with the vaccination effort.

However, the majority of the work will fall to healthcare workers, such as GPs, nurses and pharmacists who are set to be asked to administer the vaccines programme.

Examples of vaccine administration locations will include acute hospitals such as Tallaght Hospital, St James’s and Beaumont (all Dublin), as well as Mayo General Hospital, Cavan General Hospital, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

Vaccines will also be administered in community nursing units around the country.

Under what’s called the “vaccination pathway”, the plan outlines how members of nominated groups will be invited to register and consent for vaccination.

They’ll then be offered a scheduled appointment at a named centre.

The plan says: “The goal is for a standard registration process where all key identification data, demographic data, any required medical information and the informed consent is commenced.”

When a person arrives for their appointment, their pre-registered details will be confirmed.

They’ll then receive their jab, and then be discharged after a 15-minute period.

A person will be reminded of the date they must return for their second dose, and the process will repeat again.

The plan says: “While the clinical setting will vary the goal is to provide a consistent process with a common data and technology platform. This will ensure a consistent process, accurate data capture and timely reporting.”

There’ll also be a portal on the HPRA website to report any suspected side effects experienced after receiving the vaccine.

Each stage of this journey will be enabled and assisted by ICT system, the plan adds.

NPHET will also monitor uptake of the vaccines, while the plan also stresses the importance of a clear communications plan with the public to answer any questions they may have about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

It also includes details of when the different vaccines may be available.

January 2021 is the earliest possible date for the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Astrazeneca vaccine to become available. The following month is the earliest the Curevac vaccine may be available. That’s followed by another vaccine in development from Sanofi/GSK in July 2021.

However, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today the rollout of the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine could begin before the new year if approved by European Authorities next week.

Altogether, Ireland has agreed deals to access over 14 million doses of the various vaccines in development.

The strategy was developed by the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination which is chaired by former DCU president Professor Brian MacCraith.

Donnelly joined MacCraith as well as chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan at a briefing this afternoon to outline the strategy.

Cabinet signed off on the strategy following a meeting this morning.

Announcing the plans, Donnelly said: “Today is a really positive day for all of us. After a very difficult year, we are hopeful that Covid-19 vaccines will be approved for us in Ireland in a matter of weeks.

The scale of the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be bigger and more complex than previous vaccination programmes. It will play a central role in our exit from the pandemic. Over time it will allow us to return to re-open our society and to reconnect in the ways we once took for granted.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy, Christina Finn