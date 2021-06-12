Coronavirus: 431 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 431 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 58 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, of whom 22 are in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed yesterday that there were no Covid-19 patients at eight of Ireland’s adult hospitals.

Around 3.1 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in the State.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

More than 2.2 million people have received a first dose (56.3% of the eligible population) and more than 1.1 million are fully vaccinated (28.1%).