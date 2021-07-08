Coronavirus: 534 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 534 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 58 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 17 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “COVID-19 is still circulating in our community and as we come into weekend, it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to the public health advice to stop the spread of the disease.

“If you are not yet fully vaccinated and you plan to socialise, please do so safely and meet outdoors. Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance.

“If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend, make sure to arrange a test as soon as possible and don’t put it off until Monday to contact your GP or attend a testing centre.”