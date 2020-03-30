This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ten more people die in Ireland and US deaths to peak in two weeks: Today's Covid-19 main points

Ireland’s death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 46 people.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 30 Mar 2020, 8:32 AM
43 minutes ago 8,563 Views 8 Comments
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE NUMBER OF Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland has reached 46 after a further ten people were confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of the illness last night. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team also confirmed 200 new cases of the virus in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 2,615.

On the international front, US President Donald Trump announced that the peak death rate from the coronavirus pandemic there is likely to hit in two weeks.

At an extraordinary press conference, during which he suggested healthcare workers were stealing protective equipment and clashed with journalists, Trump extended “social distancing” guidelines in the country until 30 April.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are the main Covid-19 points from abroad:

  • US president Donald Trump said that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to hit in two weeks.
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus has “proved there is such a thing as society” as he praised 20,000 former NHS workers for returning to the service to fight the pandemic.
  • EasyJet has announced that it has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft as the crisis continues.
  • Mechanical engineers, doctors and the Mercedes Formula One team have developed a breathing aid that can help keep Covid-19 patients out of intensive care.

