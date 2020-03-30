Ten more people die in Ireland and US deaths to peak in two weeks: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE NUMBER OF Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland has reached 46 after a further ten people were confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of the illness last night.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also confirmed 200 new cases of the virus in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 2,615.

On the international front, US President Donald Trump announced that the peak death rate from the coronavirus pandemic there is likely to hit in two weeks.

At an extraordinary press conference, during which he suggested healthcare workers were stealing protective equipment and clashed with journalists, Trump extended “social distancing” guidelines in the country until 30 April.

