Ten more people die in Ireland and US deaths to peak in two weeks: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE NUMBER OF Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland has reached 46 after a further ten people were confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of the illness last night.
The National Public Health Emergency Team also confirmed 200 new cases of the virus in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 2,615.
On the international front, US President Donald Trump announced that the peak death rate from the coronavirus pandemic there is likely to hit in two weeks.
At an extraordinary press conference, during which he suggested healthcare workers were stealing protective equipment and clashed with journalists, Trump extended “social distancing” guidelines in the country until 30 April.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- Ireland’s death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 46 people.
- Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that there are 17 clusters of cases in nursing homes across the country.
- A flight from Peru carrying more than 100 Irish citizen is set to land in Dublin later today.
- Government ministers have called on employers affected by Covid-19 to reconsider redundancies because of new supports available to assist them.
- SeniorLine, Ireland’s only national dedicated peer-to-peer telephone service for older people, has reported a 180% increase in calls amid confusion over coronavirus restrictions.
Here are the main Covid-19 points from abroad:
- US president Donald Trump said that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to hit in two weeks.
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus has “proved there is such a thing as society” as he praised 20,000 former NHS workers for returning to the service to fight the pandemic.
- EasyJet has announced that it has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft as the crisis continues.
- Mechanical engineers, doctors and the Mercedes Formula One team have developed a breathing aid that can help keep Covid-19 patients out of intensive care.
