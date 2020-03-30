Nursing Homes Ireland says Covid-19 testing for staff 'isn't happening quick enough'

COVID-19 TESTING FOR nursing home staff has not been happening quick enough, the CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland has said.

As of midnight on 26 March, there was 17 clusters or outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes in Ireland, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). 16 of these clusters were recorded in the east of the country.

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris said he expects to see measures introduced this week targetted at the spread of coronavirus infection in nursing homes and other residential care settings.

Representatives of Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) are due to meet the Minister today.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, NHI CEO Tadgh Daly said they would discuss PPE, staffing issues and funding of the sector with Harris.

Daly said that testing of staff in nursing homes for Covid-19 hasn’t been happening quick enough.

“We need to ensure that the staff in the sector are supported, obviously, and that there’s appropriate testing and excessive and very quick turnaround time in terms of results of those tests, so the staff that don’t have Covid can get back to work as quickly as possible,” Daly said.

“It’s not happening quick enough is what we’re hearing across the sector. There’s quite a number of staff who are awaiting the results of the test who are unfortunately in self-isolation and for many of them they may not need to be when they’re needed on the frontline,” he said.

In relation to PPE, Daly told TheJournal.ie nursing homes currently have a supply “but in many cases, it’s probably running low”. However, he added that NHI has received a commitment from the HSE that they will receive further supplies.

Speaking to FM104 this morning, Minister Harris said they “don’t exactly know” how the clusters in the nursing homes came about.

“We don’t exactly know but what we have a sense of, if you think about it, this virus spreads when people are in close contact with each other,” Harris said.

“If you move to a place where lots of people are living, that increases the risk starkly.”

“We know every winter with the flu or vomiting bug, we see the outbreaks of infection where older people live.”

There are 2,615 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in Ireland and there have been 46 deaths associated with the virus to date. Ten of those deaths were yesterday – six in the east, three in the northwest and one in the south.

The median age of yesterday’s deaths is 77.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy and Orla Dwyer