Friday 15 January 2021
Cow & Gate and Aptamil recall batches of cereal due to possible presence of apple stalks

Three types of cereal have been recalled.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 Jan 2021, 3:41 PM
Image: FSAI
Image: FSAI

COW & GATE AND Aptamil have recalled batches of their muesli range due to the possible presence of apple stalks. 

Nutricia, the company which makes the products, said that only one batch of the muesli is affected. 

The company said that point-of-sale recall notices will be placed in stores which were supplied the implicated batches.

The affected products are: 

  • Cow & Gate My First Muesli Baby Cereal +10 Months (330g with a best before of 13/10/21)
  • Aptamil Oats, Raisin and Apple Bircher Muesli +10 months (275g with a best before of 27/12/21)
  • Aptamil Multigrain & Fruit Bircher Muesli (275 g with a best before of 28/12/21)

More information can be found on the FSAI website here

