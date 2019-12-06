This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 December, 2019
Teenage motorcyclist dies after crash in Dublin

The incident took place at around 6pm in Cabra.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 6 Dec 2019, 9:54 PM
The junction in Cabra where the crash took place this evening.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his late teens has died after a two-vehicle crash that took place this evening in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at around 6pm on Carnlough Road at the junction with St Finbars Road in Cabra.

The man was seriously injured when he collided with a car on Dublin’s northside. He was removed to the Mater Hospital where he later died.

The female driver (30s) of the car was removed to Blanchardstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed as Garda investigators are at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage prior to the collision to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 – 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

