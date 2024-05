A MAN AND a woman have been seriously injured in a car crash that involved one car, which was carrying four people, in Co Longford.

The incident happened just after 11.30 pm in Ballinalee, on a local road at Esker Cross.

The four occupants of the car were taken to Tullamore Hospital via ambulance. A man and a woman in their twenties are being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash is being preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. A spokesperson said: “Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam recordings) from the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.