11-year-old girl seriously injured in Limerick crash

AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Limerick.

The girl was airlifted to Cork University Hospital and her condition is said to be serious.

The incident occurred at 5.30pm this evening when a car hit the child on the N24 at Pallasgreen.

The scene of the crash has been examined by gardaí and the road has now re-opened to traffic.

The driver and the occupants of the car were not injured in the crash.

Gardaí are asking that anyone with information about the incident to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061-382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.