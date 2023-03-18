Gardaí appeal for witnesses after four people injured in single vehicle crash

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after four people were injured in single vehicle crash in Kildare last night.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash, which happened at Rathangan Road, Monastrevin, Co Kildare, at 10pm.

Two males and two females, all aged in their teens, were injured in the incident.

Three of those injured were taken Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise for treatment. One male was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.