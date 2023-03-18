Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 18 March 2023 Dublin: 10°C
# Kildare
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after four people injured in single vehicle crash
Two males and two females, all aged in their teens, were injured in the incident.
3.9k
0
37 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after four people were injured in single vehicle crash in Kildare last night.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash, which happened at Rathangan Road, Monastrevin, Co Kildare, at 10pm.

 Two males and two females, all aged in their teens, were injured in the incident.

Three of those injured were taken Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise for treatment. One male was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     