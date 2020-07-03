Gardaí appeal for witnesses after crash between van and lorry in Monaghan

A stretch of the N2 road near Emyvale in Co Monaghan.

A stretch of the N2 road near Emyvale in Co Monaghan.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a crash between a van and a lorry that left one driver seriously injured in Monaghan yesterday.

The crash took place at approximately 3.40pm on the N2 at Lisseagh near Emyvale.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured in the collision and airlifted to Tallaght Hospital.

It is understood that his condition is serious. The driver of the lorry was not injured in the incident.

The stretch of road at the scene of the crash remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Garda investigators are due to finish an examination of the scene later this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.