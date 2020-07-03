This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 3 July, 2020
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after crash between van and lorry in Monaghan

The crash took place yesterday on the N2 at approximately 3.40pm.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 3 Jul 2020, 7:36 AM
18 minutes ago 1,029 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5140402
A stretch of the N2 road near Emyvale in Co Monaghan.
Image: Google Street View
A stretch of the N2 road near Emyvale in Co Monaghan.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a crash between a van and a lorry that left one driver seriously injured in Monaghan yesterday. 

The crash took place at approximately 3.40pm on the N2 at Lisseagh near Emyvale.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured in the collision and airlifted to Tallaght Hospital.

It is understood that his condition is serious. The driver of the lorry was not injured in the incident. 

The stretch of road at the scene of the crash remains closed and traffic diversions are in place. 

Garda investigators are due to finish an examination of the scene later this morning. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

