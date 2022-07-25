Man and woman (30s) die in two-vehicle crash in Limerick

A MAN AND a woman have died following a collision between a car and a van on the N21 in Limerick.

The occupants of the car, both in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene, Gardaí said.

The crash occurred at around 9:25pm last night at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell in Limerick.

Advertisement

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and an infant boy, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but are believed to be uninjured at this time.

The bodies of the deceased were removed to the hospital and the road has been closed for a forensic examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.