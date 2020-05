Childcare settings may use 'pod' system when they reopen

CHILDCARE SETTINGS MAY operate a “pod” system with small groups of children being looked after by the same carers in the same room, the Minister for Children has said.

It has been 10 weeks since schools and creches were closed to stop the spread of Covid-19 and the Government has yet to confirm what date they will reopen.

Katherine Zappone told the Dáil today that Ireland will look towards the Norwegian model of childcare.

“Children under six cannot do social distancing. Attempts at social distancing would be traumatic for kids and adults that care for them.”

"For the phased reopening we will be referring to the Norwegian model among others and how this might apply to Ireland. As a starting point, it is important to acknowledge that children under six cannot do social distancing. Attempts at social distancing would be traumatic for kids and adults that care for them.

“Young children have had enough to cope with, without having further abnormality thrust on them as we emerge from the crisis. Regular hand-washing will be the norm in creches.”

Zappone said childcare could operate in pods: “This would mean small groups of children with the same childcare professional, in the same room with the same toys every time they are there.”

She said her department is examining how many children a childcare practitioner will care for.

Face masks for children would not be mandatory and it may not be practical for childcare workers, she said.

“Our initial preliminary advice is that the wearing of face masks for children under six is unlikely to contribute to improved infection control. It may be the case that children would not use them consistently without a degree of re-enforcement or coercion. This would not be desirable.

“The initial thinking in relation to adults working in childcare centres wearing masks is that it may not be practical, this will be considered and further explored.”

She said there is no way to avert all risk when it comes to reopening all childcare settings but measures will be put in place to minimise risk.

“With public health input, we are working to develop the safest and most pragmatic way to deliver this vital service,” she added.

“We will minimise the risk. There will be an incident of transmission but we can manage this, not prevent it.”

Asked why only six out of more than 4,000 childcare providers signed up to the Government’s childcare scheme for healthcare workers, she said: “My own personal view is that the fear among childcare workers about going into the homes of healthcare workers became larger as time went on and that is one of the things that inhibited them signing up.”