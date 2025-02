A SOLICITOR REPRESENTING some of the families of those killed in the Creeslough explosion has said they are to challenge the granting of planning permission for redevelopment of the site.

Four men, three women and three children, ranging in age from five to 59, died in the blast that ripped through the Co Donegal village’s Applegreen service station and a nearby apartment block on 7 October 2022.

This morning Donegal County Council approved a plan to demolish the existing building and erect a new structure with a shop, a post office, a beautician and fuel pumps. The project will also include a memorial to those who died in the blast.

The council said it would grant it subject to ten conditions. These include traffic safety, prevention of flooding, sustainable development and protection of the environment.

The applicant, Vivo Shell Limited gave assurances in its application to be respectful to the family members injured and killed in the incident.

In response to the granting of permission Darragh Mackin, solicitor for some of the families said they would be contesting the decision.

“It is difficult to comprehend a more insensitive and morally bankrupt decision in recent times.

“Despite the fierce and unrelenting pleas from the families directly affected, the Donegal County Council has placed commercial and business interests above the interests and rights of these families. Such a decision will not be taken lying down.

“Our clients have today signalled their intention to challenge every aspect of this planning decision in an effort to vindicate their rights, and the rights of their loved ones,” he said.

Mackin said that the decision “rubs salt into the open wounds” of the families grief and he said it would be the equivalent of rebuilding on the Grenfell Tower site or the Stardust nightclub.

He said that the families will “fight” for what he said is their “basic rights”.

“Questions must be asked when a contentious decision such as this appears in the

local media in Donegal before it is even as much as notified to these families.

“In many ways, this revelation underscores the families’ concerns as to the motivations

of the instant decision,” Mackin added.

The planning section of Donegal County Council received more than 30 objections to the plans, including from family members of those who died.