ENGLISH POP MEGA star Robbie Williams is set to play a gig in Croke Park next summer.

Croke Park announced the concert this morning on social media.

“Robbie Williams live at Croke Park on Saturday 23rd August, 2025,” the GAA stadium posted on X.

Williams last played Ireland in 2022, selling out three nights in the 3 Arena. Reformed Manchester band Oasis will also play Croke Park next year on 16 and 17 August.

The concert will form a part of his newly announced ‘Live 2025′ tour, which will see Williams play multiple concerts across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

His last tour in 2022, came following the release of his number one compilation album XXV, which includes the newest version of his 1997 hit ballad Angels.

That album marked the 25-year milestone in Williams’ glittering career as one of the world’s most decorated artists, with 14 UK number one albums, having left boyband Take That to pursue a solo career in 1995.

He is hugely popular in Ireland, with a slew of hit tracks, including Millenium, Angels, She’s the One, and Rock DJ.

A semi-biographical movie about Williams – Better Man – will be released later this year. Williams will be portrayed throughout the movie as a chimpanzee.

Tickets are due to go on sale this Friday at 10am.

More to follow…