This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crowds of up to 10,000 set to be allowed into Australian sports stadiums next month

The news comes as New Zealand prepares to welcome back fans at its Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament.

By AFP Friday 12 Jun 2020, 8:11 AM
12 minutes ago 298 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5120923
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Image: AAP/Lukas Coch
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Image: AAP/Lukas Coch

CROWDS OF UP to 10,000 people will be allowed into Australian sports stadiums from next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said, as Covid-19 restrictions are further relaxed.

The announcement comes a day before New Zealand prepares to welcome back fans at its Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament, which kicks off tomorrow.

Morrison said it would only apply to stadiums with a capacity of 40,000 or under, ruling out the likes of the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval for now.

“We will be moving, as part of step 3, for events in stadia or other venues of that nature with a capacity of 40,000 or less to enable attendance at those events,” he told reporters.

All patrons must be ticketed and seated with social distancing rules in place, and attendance will be limited to 25% of the venue’s capacity.

“This is not something that’s happening straight away,” he added. “This is something that would be happening as part of step 3, where states and territories choose to move to that, and it will require a bit more work.”

For now, bigger grounds will not qualify, given the difficulties around social distancing in larger crowds, particularly on public transport getting to and from venues.

But it opens the door for fans to cheer on their teams at mid-tier arenas, which could include Canberra Stadium and AAMI Park in Melbourne, which are both due to host Super Rugby games from 3 July.

Spectators have been barred from Australian sporting events since mid-March when competitions ground to a halt as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

But with Covid-19 now largely under control in the country, rugby league and Australian Rules have resumed action, with cardboard cutouts in seats to make the grounds appear less empty and broadcasters piping in canned crowd noises.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

While fans have so far been barred, just over 2,000 will be allowed in to watch a match between Adelaide’s fierce AFL rivals Port and the Crows tomorrow.

It will be the biggest sports crowd in the country since the shutdown.

- © AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie