THE GOVERNMENT HAS dropped plans for asylum seeker accommodation at the former Crown Paints site in Coolock.

There had been plans to use the north Dublin site to house up to 500 people seeking international protection but the Department of Justice has confirmed this is no longer the case today.

Protests which turned violent took place at the site last summer when a Government-contracted provider attempted to carry out work on the site.

In a statement circulated this morning to local politicians, the department’s Community Engagement Team said it was “no longer considering the offer of a potential IPAS accommodation centre at the former Crown Paints site in Coolock in Dublin”.

“Since late 2023, a provider had been developing a proposal to convert the site to an IPAS accommodation centre. The prolonged nature of this particular proposal’s progress through development and planning stages have been significant factors in the decision to discontinue the appraisal of this offer,” the department said.

“All offers of international protection accommodation are appraised according to a range of factors, including the site and its potential, value for money to the State, planning matters and any works required to meet the required standards.”

The department added that consideration is “also given to the location and locality, access to services, resident welfare, health and wellbeing, and the current level of need in the sector”.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Daryl Barron welcomed the decision, adding that he had been engaging with local communities and department officials over the the past 12 months.

“The building of former Crown Paints was not a suitable option for anyone seeking accommodation. This decision today will put an end to speculation and will be a relief for many local residents,” he said on social media.