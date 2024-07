GARDAÍ ARE RESPONDING to a public order incident in Coolock this morning, amid disturbances at a site earmarked for asylum seekers in the north Dublin suburb.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the former Crown Paints factory on the Malahide Road, where a number of small fires broke out at the entrance to the site.

A blockade has been in place at the site in recent months against its use as accommodation for International Protection (IP) applicants.

The Department of Integration has previously said the site would be used to house up to 500 people.

Footage shared on social media this morning showed small fires at the site, including a JCB in flames, with protesters standing nearby.

Dozens of Gardaí are in the area and Dublin Fire Brigade dispatched three engines and a turntable ladder.

Around 50 people, including anti-immigrant protesters, are currently gathered near the site.

A Garda statement said that the force is responding to the public order incident in the area and that the Malahide Road is closed in both directions.

Sinn Féin’s local councillor for the area Mícheál Mac Donncha described the scenes as “deplorable” and said the disturbances were an attempt to spread fear and did not reflect the views of the wider community.

“Those responsible should desist immediately. This is an effort to spread fear and hate in our communities and the vast majority of decent people want nothing to do with it,” he said.

Earlier this year, Dublin City Council’s Joint Policing Committee heard that protests against the use of the site for asylum seekers had a “criminal element embedded” within them.

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan told the committee in March that he was aware of a person who had been acting as an “ambassador” for the protests who was a “convicted drug dealer” and who previously “boasted of flooding Ireland with drugs”.

Contains reporting by Jane Moore.