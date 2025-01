The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Cuala (Dublin) 3-14

Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone) 1-16

CUALA HAVE BECOME only the second club to win All-Ireland titles in hurling and football after withstanding a heroic second-half fightback from Errigal Ciarán in Croke Park.

The Dublin side, who just won their first senior county championship this season, blitzed their Tyrone opponents by 3-9 to 0-5 in the first half to build a considerable lead. Errigal Ciarán reduced the gap to three points in the second half after a superb rally which included a brilliant Peter Harte goal. But their effort just fell short as Conor Groarke provided the late insurance score for Cuala.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.