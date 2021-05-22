Quiz: How much do you know about cuckoos and vultures?

DEPENDING ON WHO you ask, the government has either ruffled the feathers of certain birds or have been acting a bit bird-brained in recent days.
Stories of so-called cuckoo funds and vulture funds making life difficult for first-time buyers ignited renewed debate on Ireland’s housing crisis.
The government took action this week by enacting legislation to make it more difficult for them to operate - but opposition parties argue it doesn’t go far enough.
But maybe, just maybe, all the situation needed was a tongue-in-cheek quiz about vultures and cuckoos? Is that the solution to Ireland’s housing crisis? We’re about to find out.
