Dublin: 1°C Thursday 7 January 2021
Batches of Cully and Sully soup recalled due to possible presence of plastic packaging

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

By Adam Daly Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 6:00 PM
BATCHES OF CULLY and Sully Thai Chicken Soup have been recalled as they may contain plastic packaging. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a notice today to say that the food company is recalling particular batches of its 400g soup, due to the “possible presence of red plastic packaging”. 

Batches with a best before date in the range 16/01/21 – 22/01/2021 are being recalled.

Recall notices will also be displayed at the point-of-sale, in stores that supplied the implicated batches, the FSAI said. 

