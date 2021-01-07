Batches of Cully and Sully soup recalled due to possible presence of plastic packaging

BATCHES OF CULLY and Sully Thai Chicken Soup have been recalled as they may contain plastic packaging.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a notice today to say that the food company is recalling particular batches of its 400g soup, due to the “possible presence of red plastic packaging”.

Batches with a best before date in the range 16/01/21 – 22/01/2021 are being recalled.

Recall notices will also be displayed at the point-of-sale, in stores that supplied the implicated batches, the FSAI said.