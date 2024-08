MUSICIANS DAVID GRAY and Colm Mac Con Iomaire are due to play a concert on Skellig Michael as part of Culture Night next month.

Events will take place across Ireland on Friday, 20 September. The official programme for the 19th annual Culture Night was launched in Dublin today.

Speaking on Morning Ireland earlier, Maureen Kennelly, director of the Arts Council, said one of the most anticipated events will be the concert on Skellig Michael (Sceilg Mhichíl), off the Kerry coast.

“There’s something particularly special happening on Sceilg Mhichíl, whereby the wonderful musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire and the singer-songwriter David Gray will be performing,” Kennelly said.

She noted that access to Sceilg Mhichíl is “pretty limited” and weather-dependent so not many people will be able to attend in person.

Instead, the concert will be broadcast by RTÉ. The exact details will be released closer to the time.

Other events include a postcard exhibition in Ryan’s Bar in Kilkenny, traditional music in Down Syndrome Tipperary, and hip hop performances across Limerick city.

Speaking at today’s launch, Maura McGrath, Arts Council chairperson, said Culture Night is “a joyous moment in the cultural calendar like no other”.

“The wealth of talent, performance and art on display truly highlights how incredibly vibrant our country is.

“It’s a chance for communities across Ireland to come together and experience the transformative power of the arts,” McGrath added.

The Arts Council’s book-gifting project Read Mór is also back for the third year. This year, the Arts Council is partnering with the Irish Prison Service to gift a curated list of titles from Irish and Irish-based authors within all prisons nationally.

Some 1.2 million people participated in over 1,700 free cultural events around the country as part of Culture Night last year.

More information about this year’s schedule can be read here.