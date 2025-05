ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has said the military is going to enter Gaza “with full force” in the coming days.

“In the very coming days, we are going in with full force to complete the operation. Completing the operation means defeating Hamas. It means destroying Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

“There will be no situation where we stop the war. A temporary ceasefire might happen, but we are going all the way.”

He also said his government was working to find countries who may be willing to take in Palestinians from Gaza.

“We’ve set up an administration that will allow them (Gaza residents) to leave but… we need countries willing to take them in. That’s what we’re working on right now,” a statement from Netanyahu’ office said.

The statement added that the prime minister estimated that “over 50% will leave” if given the option.

Israel’s humanitarian aid blockade on Gaza recently entered its third month, amid renewed bombardment and ground offensives across the territory.

Palestinians crowd to receive food from a charity kitchen at a refugee camp in Khan Younis. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Border crossings into Gaza have also been closed for over two months – the longest the population has ever faced – causing food prices in markets to spike to astronomical levels, putting what little food is available out of reach for most families.

Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid entering Gaza has put the entire population at “critical risk of famine”, with roughly half a million Gazans facing starvation, a global hunger monitor warned yesterday.

At least 52,908 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry said earlier today.

Journalist ‘assassinated’

Earlier, Israel’s military said it struck a hospital in Khan Younis. Hamas said in a statement that the strike killed a journalist being treated after an Israeli attack last month.

The strike, which Hamas said happened at dawn, ended a brief pause in fighting to allow the release of a US-Israeli hostage.

Israeli military forces in Gaza. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The health ministry in Gaza said the strike killed two people and wounded several others, while the Hamas government media office said journalist Hassan Aslih was “assassinated”.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the Gaza civil defence agency, said that “the Israeli army bombed the surgery building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis at dawn on Tuesday, killing journalist Hassan Aslih”.

Aslih, head of the Alam24 news outlet, had been at the hospital for treatment after being wounded in a strike on 7 April, according to Ismail al-Thawabtah, director general of the Hamas media office.

Two other journalists, Ahmed Mansur and Hilmi al-Faqaawi, were killed in that bombing that hit a media tent, it was reported at the time.

The Israeli military claimed in a Telegram post that “significant Hamas terrorists” had been “operating from within a command and control centre” at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza’s main city.

“The compound was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF (army) troops,” it said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the attack.