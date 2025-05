PALESTINIAN JOURNALIST HASSAN Aslih was one of two people killed this morning when the Israeli military struck the Gaza hospital where he was being treated for wounds sustained in another Israeli attack last month, which had targeted him specifically.

Hassan Aslih’s name has now been added to the list of at least 178 journalists and media workers who have been killed during Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.

A further 38 journalists have been imprisoned since the start of the war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which has condemned this morning’s attack.

As early as February 2024, a panel of UN experts said the Israeli war on Gaza was the deadliest and most dangerous conflict for journalists in recent history.

A statement on CPJ’s website says: “Palestinian journalists have continued reporting despite killings, injuries, and arbitrary detention at the hands of Israeli forces, none of whom have been held accountable.”

A spokesman for the Gaza civil defence agency, said “the Israeli army bombed the surgery building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis at dawn on Tuesday, killing journalist Hassan Aslih”.

The Israeli military has confirmed it targeted the hospital, calling it a Hamas “command and control centre”, using the same language with which it has justified the bombing of hospitals throughout its war on the Gaza Strip.

Aslih was the head of the Alam24 news outlet and was specifically targeted by the Israeli military when it bombed a media camp near Nasser Hospital on 7 April.

Two other journalists, Ahmed Mansur and Hilmi al-Faqaawi, were killed in that bombing.

A destroyed room in Nasser Hospital after Israel's attack at dawn Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Israeli military said the April strike had targeted Aslih, a well-known reporter in Gaza, alleging he worked for Hamas “under the guise of a journalist”.

In its statement issued today, the Israeli military claimed it had targeted “Hamas terrorists” operating from within the hospital. It did not name the people the strike had targeted, but instead pointed to its assassination of a Hamas political bureau member at the same hospital in March of this year.

The official, Ismail Barhoum, was also receiving treatment at the hospital when he was killed, Hamas said at the time.

Medical NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said at the time that the Israeli attack showed “a total disregard for the protection of medical facilities, endangered patients and medical staff and the very provision of healthcare”.

The Israeli military claimed in its statement today that “senior Hamas officials continue to use the hospital for terrorist activity”.

A hospital worker who gave his first name as Abu Ghali said the Israeli bombardment “does not differentiate between civilians and military targets”.

“This is a civilian hospital that receives injured people around the clock,” he told the AFP news agency.

Mourners pray over the body of Palestinian journalist Hassan Eslaiah Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Throughout the war on Gaza, MSF says its staff have witnessed “relentless attacks on health facilities, a complete disregard for patients, medical workers and International Humanitarian Law, resulting in the systematic dismantling of Gaza’s health system”.

The Israeli military has repeatedly claimed that hospitals in Gaza have been used as “command centres” by the militant arm of Hamas, but it has presented scant evidence to back up those claims, even after raiding the hospitals in question.

The most high-profile example was a computer-generated video released in the early stages of the war of what the military said showed an underground complex beneath the Shifa Hospital.

A still from the Israeli military video showing a supposed underground command centre beneath Shifa Hospital. The Journal The Journal

After laying siege to and then invading the hospital, Israel provided no evidence of the elaborate complex.

There are currently no fully functional hospitals in Gaza and Israel’s ongoing blockade of the enclave is contributing to a worsening situation there, where NGOs and UN agencies have warned much of the population is at risk of starvation.

In a statement issued by MSF earlier this month, the NGO said:

“Palestinians in Gaza are facing a death sentence.”

It said the humanitarian situation in Gaza is “catastrophic as a result of the Israeli imposed siege for over two months”.

“Food is running out. Medical supplies are running out.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week that the Israeli blockade “clearly constitutes a war crime”.

With reporting from AFP