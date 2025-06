A CYCLIST IN his 80s has died after a road collision in Co Kerry this afternoon.

The incident happened in the Church Grounds townland near Kilgarvan shortly after 1.40pm today.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The road remains closed as gardaí carry out a technical examination.

All drivers going to and from Kenmare need to travel via Killarney and Moll’s Gap on the N71.This road is not suitable for heavy vehicle traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1pm and 2pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.