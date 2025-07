A CYCLIST HAS been critically injured after he was struck by a car in Clondalkin last night.

The incident occurred shortly after 11.40pm yesterday on the R113 Fonthill Road South in Clondalkin.

The cyclist, a man in his late teens, was taken to Beaumont Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported in the collision.

The road is closed for a garda examination, and local traffic diversions are in place on Fonthill Road South.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.