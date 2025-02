A CYCLIST IN his 90s has died after a collision that occurred at Moycullen, Co Galway this afternoon.

The man was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Galway and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A garda statement said that “shortly after midday, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a truck and a cyclist at Clydagh on the N59″.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Additionally, any road users who were on the N59 in the Clydagh area between 11.45am and 12.05pm and who may have camera footage (such as from a dash cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The road is closed to allow a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.