Sunday 4 July 2021
Four people found dead in 'most destructive' wildfire ever in Cyprus

A government minister said the blaze is the ‘most destructive’ in the eastern Mediterranean island’s history.

By Press Association Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 10:59 AM
1 hour ago 3,282 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5485341
A resident of a village watches a fire in the Larnaca mountain region
Image: AP/PA Images
SEARCH CREWS HAVE found the bodies of four people outside a fire-swept mountain village in Cyprus in what a government minister called the “most destructive” blaze in the eastern Mediterranean island’s history.

Nicos Nouris said Civil Defence volunteers discovered the remains just outside the village of Odou on the southern edge of the Troodos mountain range.

He said authorities are trying to confirm whether the bodies belong to four Egyptian men who had gone missing and search crews had been trying to locate.

“We are experiencing the most destructive fire since the founding of the Cyprus republic in both material damage, but also unfortunately in terms of human lives,” he said.

He added that Greek and Israeli aircraft will join 11 other planes and helicopters in firefighting efforts later today.

The blaze, which began yesterday afternoon, forced the evacuation of at least eight mountain villages, destroyed several homes, and has so far scorched 50 sq/km of pine forest and orchards, according to Cyprus’s Environment Ministry.

Nouris said firefighting aircraft and ground crews are focusing their efforts on two massive fire fronts between the villages of Odou and Vavatsinia.

He said authorities are “cautiously optimistic” that they will make progress in beating back the flames, but strong winds expected later in the day could hamper efforts.

He said 36 people who had been evacuated from their homes have been taken to hotels in the capital, Nicosia, while food and water is being supplied to Melini village residents.

The blaze forced the Cypriot government to request firefighting aircraft from fellow European Union member countries and neighbouring Israel.

Fire department officials said the entire department has been mobilised to fight the blaze, with off-duty staff being called back into service.

Around 70 fire engines, seven bulldozers and 10 water tankers are on the scene.

Cypriot government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said one of two Greek Canadair CL-415 aircraft that were dispatched to the island had to turn back because of a technical malfunction.

He said two Israeli planes have been sent, while authorities are awaiting confirmation about the arrival of two Italian aircraft.

Police said that a court has ordered that a 67-year-old man remain in custody for eight days to assist in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

