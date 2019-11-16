This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 16 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Youth Assembly presents minister with recommendations on climate change after Dáil debate

More than 150 young people between the ages of 10 and 17 discussed climate issues facing Ireland in the Dáil yesterday.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 7:56 AM
8 minutes ago 184 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4893955

RTÉ Youth Assembly 006 Salim Kajani from Sandymount and Saoi O’Connor from Skibbereen present Minister Bruton with the recommendations Source: Andres Poveda

THE GOVERNMENT MUST stop patronising young people and take action on their concerns about climate change, a TD has said.

The Dáil hosted its first ever Youth Assembly yesterday, focusing on climate change.

More than 150 young people between the ages of 10 and 17 discussed climate issues facing Ireland.

After a morning of deliberations, the youth delegates delivered 10 recommendations in the Dáil chamber, which addressed energy, business, agriculture, education, environment, law and taxation.

The RTÉ Youth Assembly on Climate called on adults and elected representatives to take action on their recommendations on climate change.

“We, the youth of Ireland, call on our elected representatives and on adults to listen. We put forward our recommendations for action to stop climate breakdown. We are not experts. In our recommendations we offer ideas, but we do not have answers,” the said in a statement.

The delegates made a list of recommendations including a ban on fracked gas, measures to allow Irish goods to be sustainable and affordable and a labelling and pricing system showing the climate impact of food products.

These recommendations were then presented to Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said the young people had developed “real proposals” that can “make a difference to Ireland’s response to climate”. 

“The solution-based approach of our young people and the pragmatic manner in which they communicated their knowledge of the climate challenges we face gives me great hope for the future,” he added.

Related Reads

11.11.19 Ministers to hold talks with Midlands ESB workers over peat plant closures
10.11.19 Philip Boucher-Hayes: What to expect from an RTÉ programme about the climate crisis
06.11.19 Money from drivers paying 2c levy on petrol will soon be used for government climate action plans

Fianna Fail spokesman for climate action and environment Jack Chambers TD called on the government to respond to each of the proposals and show how they can be taken forward.

“The youth delegates made hugely powerful and perceptive statements which should be required reading for government. They correctly pointed out that the very holding of the Assembly on climate change is indicative of the government’s disgraceful response to climate and biodiversity,” he said.

“Now, this government must not patronise young people as they did at the recent protests when they merely congratulated the children for their ‘inspiring’ action.

The government must not tell them that they will simply listen to their concerns, and merely applaud the Assembly as a symbolic moment. The efforts of the Youth Assembly now merit a constructive and transparent government response.

“It is essential that ministers respond to each of the Youth Assembly’s recommendations and clarify how they will be integrated into government climate action plans and reporting, across energy, transport, agriculture and housing.”

With reporting from Sean Murray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie