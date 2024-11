IRELAND IS PREPARING to intervene in the South African case against Israel at the International Court of Justice by the end of this year.

The Dáil is debating a motion on genocide in Gaza this morning – the Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is Minister for Foreign Affairs, is expected to tell the Dáil that officials are preparing a legal intervention in the South Africa case.

In a statement released on the Government website Martin’s opening remarks state that Ireland will follow the same process as that used by Ireland in its intervention in the Ukraine and Russia case.

“As the Government has made clear on previous occasions, the purpose of interventions by a State in cases such as these is to argue for its interpretation of the Convention in question.

“The Government’s decision to intervene in the South African case was based on detailed and rigorous legal analysis. Ireland is a strong supporter of the work of the Court, and is deeply committed to international law and accountability.

“We are also committed to supporting and promoting a strict interpretation of the Genocide Convention to ensure the highest level of protection possible for civilians caught up in situations of armed conflict, and to apply the highest standards of conduct on those engaged in conflict,” he said in his opening remarks.

Martin added: “At my direction, work is progressing on the preparation of Ireland’s Declaration of Intervention, which it is intended will be filed before the end of this year. In formulating this Declaration, Ireland will set out a robust basis for its intervention before the Court. It is then a matter for the Court to rule on its admissibility.”

During the debate Sinn Fein and other opposition TDs strongly criticised the Government’s failure to enact the Occupied Territories Bill ahead of the dissolution of the Dáil tomorrow.