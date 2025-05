EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ELECTIONS: The Electoral Commission has raised serious concerns about the accuracy of the electoral registers in Ireland and has appealed to the government to hire more local authority staff to fix the issues.

2. #MURDER TRIAL: Richard Satchwell said he believed his wife Tina was still alive during media interviews in 2017, while her body lay in a shallow grave in their family home, a court has heard.

3. #GRACE CASE: Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has asked in the Dáil if the final commission report into the ‘Grace’ case should be allowed sit on the record.

4. #KNEECAP: UK counter-terror police will investigate online videos allegedly showing Belfast rap trio Kneecap calling for the death of British MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

5. #UKRAINE: The US is moving “at full speed” to implement the newly agreed minerals deal with Ukraine, the White House has said.