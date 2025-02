A LAST MINUTE intervention from the Ceann Comhairle late last night may have had the desired effect of ending this brutal Dáil row over speaking rights, or it may have further fanned the flames.

We will know more after the Dáil reform committee meets today at midday.

This meeting was initially scheduled late on Friday last week after two days of talks to resolve the issue ended with no resolution.

It was hoped that a final agreement could be reached by TDs in today’s meeting to prevent further chaotic scenes when the Dáil returns tomorrow, but a late night email sent by Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy may have put the cat among the pigeons.

Last night’s message from the Ceann Comhairle took many by surprise: She had ruled that the Regional Independent TDs, most of whom support the government, will not be given opposition speaking rights.

Opposition TDs and parties immediately reacted with glee. In a statement, Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan said the ruling “confirms what opposition parties have been saying from the outset.”

Individuals on the other side of the argument have been quieter.

At the time of writing, Michael Lowry has not responded to media requests and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael sources are remaining coy, as have the Regional Independents at the centre of the row.

One Regional Independent TD refused to speak on the record but said they are “fed up with the endless political dance”.

When asked if they are happy with the Ceann Comhairle’s ruling and happy to sit on government benches, they said: “I didn’t come here to play games, I came here to get work done.”

Asked what the view is of the other Regional Independents, the TD said: “We’re all independent despite what the media say so I can’t speak for the others.”

It is understood the group will meet later today to discuss the ruling.

“We’ll see what happens,” one Fianna Fáil source said when asked about today’s Dáil reform committee meeting, “Can’t make any predictions”.

It is understood Tánaiste Simon Harris is meeting with the Fine Gael members of the committee this morning, ahead of the noon meeting.

While the opposition side are happy with Murphy’s ruling, they aren’t expecting this to be the end of the issue.

“I think it is very possible government will push ahead with the hybrid proposal,” one opposition TD who sits on the Dáil reform committee told The Journal this morning.

This is the proposal put on the table by Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Regional Independents last week to create a grouping in the Dáil for TDs who are neither government or opposition.

“It’s like the closing episode of a TV series, how will the loose ends come together?”, another opposition source said.

Another said simply: “I think there could be more drama”.