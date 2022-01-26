#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 10,414 new cases announced in Ireland, with 49 deaths notified in the past week

Health authorities confirmed the figures this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 22,957 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5665165
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 5,605 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 4,809 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Tuesday.

As of 8am this morning, 739 people were in hospital with the virus, 74 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 49 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 6,136. 

Yesterday, there were 9,218 cases of Covid-19 reported with 824 people in hospital and 79 in ICU. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie