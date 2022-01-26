Coronavirus: 10,414 new cases announced in Ireland, with 49 deaths notified in the past week

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 5,605 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 4,809 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Tuesday.

As of 8am this morning, 739 people were in hospital with the virus, 74 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 49 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 6,136.

Advertisement

Yesterday, there were 9,218 cases of Covid-19 reported with 824 people in hospital and 79 in ICU.