A HUGE NUMBER of people were severely impacted by Storm Éowyn on Friday.

The storm, which brought record wind speeds of up to 183km/h, devastated some areas as it swept across the country last week.

At the time of publication, almost 250,000 premises remain without power and around 100,000 people using the public supply still don’t have water.

We want to hear from people who’ve been badly affected by the storm.

Are you still without power or water ?

? Have you had to move in with family or friends , or book into a hotel?

, or book into a hotel? How is your local community dealing with the aftermath of the storm and what help do you need from the government?

The new Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary last week confirmed the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will be available to provide income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged or those who are unable to pay for essential needs.

If you have a story to share, please contact The Journal by emailing answers@thejournal.ie.

Please describe your experience in a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words), and include your name and county – let us know if you’d like to remain anonymous. Your email (or part of it) may be included in an article on The Journal.