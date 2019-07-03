Have you seen Damian? Appeal for man missing from Wexford since last Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 51-year-old man missing from Co Wexford.

Damian O’Raw was last seen in the Kilmuckridge area of Enniscorthy on Sunday.

He is described as being 5’11″ in height, of medium build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Damian was wearing a blue top, blue jeans and white runners.

He is believed to be in possession of a 161-KE registered silver Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.