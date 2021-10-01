Your Evening Longread: Daniel Craig on his last days as James Bond

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Daniel Craig

As the latest James Bond film – No Time To Die – hits cinemas this weekend, here’s an interview with Daniel Craig about his career.

(New York Times, approx 13 mins reading time)

It has been an awkward, drawn-out send-off for the 53-year-old Craig, who, from the moment he was chosen to succeed Pierce Brosnan as 007, was never an obvious or elegant fit for the character. His looks were too rugged; his film résumé was too thin; his hair was too blond. As Craig told me in that initial interview, he assumed he’d been invited to audition as cannon fodder, to make it easier to choose someone else for the part. “I was just amongst the mix — someone to dismiss,” he said, adding that, at best, he thought he’d get a dispensable villain’s role: “Here you go, have a baddie.”