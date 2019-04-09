This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Gardaí in Dublin appeal for help in locating missing 15-year-old boy

Daniel Devaney is 6’3 in height with green eyes and blonde hair.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 9:02 AM
54 minutes ago 5,957 Views 1 Comment
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy missing from Terenure in Co Dublin. 

Daniel Devaney was last seen when he set out for school from his home in Terenure yesterday morning around 8.30am. 

He is described as 6’3″ in height, of medium build with green eyes and blonde hair. 

When last seen he was wearing his school uniform, which is made up of navy trousers, a navy-blue jumper and light blue rain jacket. He also had a black backpack. 

Anyone who might have seen Daniel or can help in locating him is asked to contact Gardaí at Terenure Garda station on 01 666 400, or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

