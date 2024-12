DANIEL O’DONNELL HAS warned fans to be wary of Facebook frauds after a nun was among those to be scammed recently.

O’Donnell has made appearances on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne Show to appeal to fans to never engage with an account that is claiming to be him and asking for money.

“I just can’t stress enough,” O’Donnell told ITV, “don’t send money, I don’t need money, and any message asking for money is fake.”

“I put up videos saying, ‘do not engage with people on Facebook because it will not be me’, and still people get caught,” he added.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, O’Donnell revealed that a friend of his who is a nun was among those scammed.

“Very recently, a friend of mine who is a nun, the gardaí got in touch with us. I contacted her on Whatsapp, but she had already given money on an Apple Pay Card.

“It was a scam that I was going to visit on Friday, and that I needed money, it’s crazy.”

Daniel O'Donnell is warning fans of a Christmas scam that has been circulating, where fraudsters are impersonating him and promoting fake offers.



These scams falsely claim to offer exclusive Christmas packages and meet-and-greet opportunities. pic.twitter.com/DwzcZfLgx1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 19, 2024

O’Donnell reminded fans to pay close attention to Facebook accounts claiming to be him, and noted that his account has a verified blue tick.

He said that he will never contact fans individually via Facebook or charge for meet and greets or videos.

O’Donnell added that apart from paying for a ticket or a CD, there is no other reason why anyone would have to pay money for anything related to him.

The Co Donegal singer also spoke to Today with Claire Byrne on the issue.

He noted that scammers also try to impersonate his business manager and even his sister.

“The smartest of people have got caught by scams,” said O’Donnell, “so it’s no reflection on anybody that you got sucked in.

“But I don’t contact anybody directly through Facebook, I can’t do a lot on social media to tell you the truth.”

O’Donnell said he has met people from as far aware as America who have been scammed.

“I’ve been contacted by one girl whose mother was talking to somebody and was convinced it was me.

“She fell out with the daughter over the head of it, but then she came to the show with her friend, and we got her backstage and we explained it to her.”

He also reminded fans on RTÉ that they should visit his website to buy tickets and to not pay over the odds.

