#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 6 March 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested after gardaí seized nearly €80k worth of drugs in Darndale

The search was conducted at a checkpoint.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 6 Mar 2022, 11:20 AM
5 minutes ago 206 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5702589
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARREESTED a man following the seizure of nearly €80k worth of drugs in Dublin. 

Officers were conducting a checkpoint in the Darndale area of Dublin when they stopped a car travelling at approximately 8.30pm.

Following a search of the car, cocaine with an estimated value of €77,000 was seized and a further €2,000 in suspected cannabis herb was also found.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
 
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie