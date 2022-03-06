Man arrested after gardaí seized nearly €80k worth of drugs in Darndale

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE ARREESTED a man following the seizure of nearly €80k worth of drugs in Dublin.
Officers were conducting a checkpoint in the Darndale area of Dublin when they stopped a car travelling at approximately 8.30pm.
Following a search of the car, cocaine with an estimated value of €77,000 was seized and a further €2,000 in suspected cannabis herb was also found.
The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.
He has since been released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
