Tuesday 23 June, 2020
25-year-old man charged with stabbing parents remanded in custody pending bail application

Conor Dreelan appeared via video-link at Cloverhill District Court.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 8:49 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A 25-YEAR-OLD man charged with stabbing his parents at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody pending a possible bail application next month.

Gardaí responded following a report of an incident at a house in the Darndale area of Dublin 17 at approximately 7.30am on 13 June last.

The man and woman, aged in their 40s and 50s, both received stab wounds.

They were taken to Beaumont Hospital.

The man’s condition was described as critical and the woman’s injuries were understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

Father-of-one Conor Dreelan, of Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin was charged with production of a large kitchen knife as a weapon and assault causing harm to David Dignam and Phyllis Dreelan at their home.

He faced his second hearing today via video-link at Cloverhill District Court.

Detective Garda Michael McCabe told Judge Victor Blake that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not available and would take some weeks.

Defence solicitor Eugene Dunne said his client would not consent to an adjournment longer than two weeks. It was also possible a bail application would be made at the next hearing, he said.

Judge Blake remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on 7 July. Detective Garda McCabe must be notified in advance if a bail application is going ahead on the next date, he said.

Earlier, Detective Garda McCabe said the accused made no reply when charged with the offences.

There was a possibility of “additional charges”, he had also said.

Tom Tuite

