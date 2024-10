HOUSING MINISTER DARRAGH O’Brien has called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) not to proceed with planned toll price hikes.

It was announced yesterday that tolls on the Dublin Port Tunnel, M50 motorway, and eight national roads are all set to increase.

A €13 charge for some motorists going through Dublin’s Port Tunnel at peak times will apply from 1 January 2025.

On the M50, there is no increase for cars that are registered with a tag or video account.

However, there is a 10 cent increase for cars, buses, coaches, and lighter goods vehicles that do not have a tag or video account.

This means cars without an M50 account will be charged €3.80, while unregistered HGVs will be charged €7.70.

Asked about the matter in the Dáil today, O’Brien, who was taking Leaders’ Questions today, urged TII and the toll operators to “reflect” on the decision to increase prices.

He added that he is urging them “not to proceed” with the changes, with the minister questioning the timing, given the rising costs people are facing.

The minister said decreasing the flow of traffic through the port tunnel is one of the reasons cited for the increase but O’Brien said it is not working.

O’Brien said he had written to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan on the issue, though he acknowledged that the minister did not have a role to play in setting toll prices.