THERE WILL BE a €13 charge for some motorists going through Dublin’s Port Tunnel from 1 January, 2025.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announced today that from the new year, tolls on the Dublin Port Tunnel, M50 motorway, and eight national roads will increase.

Dublin Port Tunnel

On 1 January 2024, the charge to use the Port Tunnel during peak hours increased to €12, which was a return to 2009 levels.

Peak hours are 6am to 10am during weekdays.

All vehicles driving through the tunnel during off-peak hours were subject to a 50 cent increase, rising to €3.50.

While there will be no increase in off-peak prices from 1 January 2025, there will be a one euro increase on southbound journeys during peak hours.

Dublin Port Tunnel toll prices from 1 January TII TII

This will see motorists charged €13 for southbound journeys through the Port Tunnel from 1 January.

TII said increased levels of traffic using the Dublin Port Tunnel during the southbound peak hours is behind the price rise.

M50

On the M50, there is no increase for cars that are registered with a tag or video account.

However, there is a 10 cent increase for cars, buses, coaches, and lighter goods vehicles that do not have a tag or video account.

Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) exceeding 10,000kg with tag and video account will have a 10 cent increase, and there will be a 20 cent increase for unregistered HGV’s that do not have a tag or video account.

M50 toll prices from 1 January TII TII

This means cars without an M50 account will be charged €3.80, while unregistered HGVs will be charged €7.70.

National Roads

Eight national roads which are operated under a “Public Private Partnership” will also see some increases.

On these eight toll roads (M1, M3, M4, M7/M8 ,M8, N18 Limerick Tunnel, and N25 Waterford) there is a 10 cent increase for buses, coaches and HGVs, except for on the M3 where tolls remain unchanged for HGVs not exceeding 3,500kg.

National road toll prices to come into place on 1 January TII TII

Meanwhile, on the M4 Kilcock to Kinnegad, heavy goods vehicles exceeding 3,500kg will have a 20 cent increase.

However, for cars on these toll roads there will be no increase, except for on the M4 Kilcock to Kinnegad where there is a 10 cent rise.