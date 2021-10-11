#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 October 2021
Three men arrested over alleged criminal damage at Clontarf station

Gardaí were on patrol in the area on Sunday as part of an ongoing operation to target groups vandalising carriages.

By Adam Daly Monday 11 Oct 2021, 4:03 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THREE MEN have appeared in court in relation to an alleged criminal damage incident at Clontarf Train Station yesterday.

Gardaí were conducting patrols in the area as part of an ongoing operation with Iarnród Éireann targeting groups involved in incidents of graffiti and criminal damage to train carriages on the North Dublin train line.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Sunday afternoon when gardaí say they spotted three men spraying graffiti on a train carriage at Clontarf Train Station.

The three men, aged in their 20s, were apprehended by gardaí and arrested at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

They were taken to Clontarf Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. All three have since appeared before the courts charged in connection with the case.

“The investigation is ongoing,” a garda spokesperson added.

Adam Daly
