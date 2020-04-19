This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Stop waste of any kind': David Attenborough warns now is 'last chance' to save planet

Attenborough was speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 3:12 PM
1 hour ago 12,040 Views 39 Comments
Image: Chris J Ratcliffe
Image: Chris J Ratcliffe

SIR DAVID ATTENBOROUGH has urged people to “stop waste of any kind”, saying the world is precious and should be “celebrated and cherished”.

The broadcaster and naturalist warned humans have a “last chance” to change their behaviour and save the planet, as he urged politicians to address “the biggest problem humanity has ever faced”.

In an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Attenborough (93) said it will be the younger generation who will have to make changes because “they will be able to see the consequences of what they do”.

My lot are dying off and we are the ones that caused the problem.

He suggested people should see the world and their time in it as precious, saying “that’s the fundamental attitude”.

“The world is not a bowl of fruit in which we can just take what we wish. We are part of it and if we destroy it we destroy ourselves,” he warned. 

Asked what people can do to help protect the planet, Attenborough said: “Stop waste. Stop waste of any kind. Stop wasting power, stop wasting food, stop wasting plastic. Don’t waste, this is a precious world. Celebrate and cherish.”

19.02.20 Ireland ranks in bottom 30 in world for tackling carbon emissions, according to UN report

He went on to say that his message to world leaders would be: “This is the last chance. There are short-term problems and long-term problems.

A politician is tempted to deal with short-term problems all the time and neglect long-term problems. This is not only a long-term problem it is the biggest problem humanity has faced. Ever.

“Please examine it and please respond.”

Attenborough has worked with Netflix to produce an upcoming documentary called A Life On Our Planet which looks at the challenges facing Earth and what can be done to address them.

