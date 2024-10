FORMER RTÉ JOURNALIST David Davin-Power has died, aged 72.

The Dubliner was born in 1952 and began as a reporter and broadcaster with RTÉ News in the early 1980s, becoming a presenter on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland in 1984.

After returning to the station following a short period at Century Radio, Davin-Power was appointed Northern Editor at RTÉ News, where he steered the coverage of the during the Troubles peace negotiations.

David Davin-Power (right) speaking with a guest on RTÉ Radio One in 1992 RTÉ RTÉ

Davin-Power and his reporters led the public broadcaster’s bulletins on the day the Good Friday Agreement was signed on 10 April 1997.

The journalist was later appointed as a political correspondent in Leinster House in 2001, a role he held until his retirement in 2017.

Despite his retirement from RTÉ, he continued his work in the media. In the past seven years, he appeared on radio and television programmes and wrote guest columns for a number of newspapers as a political commentator.

His is survived by his wife, Dearbhla, and his five children, Nick, Julia, Caroline, Ben and Emily.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have paid tribute to the journalist

Davin-Power outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London in 2014. RTÉ RTÉ

Harris said: “As a journalist and broadcaster, David was a trusted name who was welcomed into homes across the country throughout his long career

“He was one of the first presenters of Morning Ireland, an accomplished Northern Editor of RTÉ at a key moment in history, a political correspondent who knew the Dáil inside-out, and in recent years, a witty and insightful columnist.”

The Taoiseach described Davin-Power as a “consummate professional, a thorough journalist, and a gentleman”.

“He was a storyteller who was generous with his time, he was an interesting person who was interested in other people, and he was kind to those around him,” he said, sending his condolences to Davin-Power’s family.

Martin said it was with “great sadness” that he learnt of the death of Davin-Power. He commended the reporter for his career and “life dedicated to public service broadcasting”.

“David was thorough and razor sharp in his questioning and analysis, but fair. He was always driven to get to the bottom of every story he worked on,” the Tánaiste said, adding that he enjoyed the many engagements he had with the journalist throughout his career.

Davin-Power (left) and producer Steve McLaughlin in the RTÉ mobile broadcasting unit in 2015. RTÉ RTÉ

Speaking on the passing of his friend and former colleague, retired RTÉ broadcaster Brian Dobson told RTÉ Radio One’s Drive Time said the news of his passing was “very shocking” and reflected on the memories they shared.

Dobson shared that Davin-Power was “not happy” to retire, at the mandatory age of 65.

“He described it as a redundancy by age. He would’ve very happily gone on. I suppose if it were now, he would have had the opportunity to go on – I think RTÉ does offer people that opportunity extending a bit beyond age 65 – but at the time, he had to go and he didn’t want to go.

“He loved his job, loved the people he worked with, and would have been delighted to have stayed on. But he found new outlets for his talent,” Dobson said, adding that his work after his retirement “liberated” him to share his opinion on the World.

“He did have strong opinions. But I suppose, like a lot of us in public service broadcasting, you have to put those to one side but he had that opportunity, I think, to be more forthright, maybe in in some of some of his views,” his former colleague said, adding that his columns became “essential reading”.

Director General of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst said Davin-Power “possessed one of the most incisive political brains at RTÉ and indeed in Ireland”.

“For many years, he was familiar to audiences, colleagues and politicians as insightful, eloquent and scrupulously fair. Off-screen, he was also funny, a great storyteller and was hugely loyal to colleagues, friends and to RTÉ itself,” he added.