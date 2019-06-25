Police chief in command during Hillsborough stadium disaster to face retrial

A JUDGE HAS ruled that the police commander in charge at Hillsborough during a football disaster at the stadium in 1989 should face a retrial.

The Guardian reports that David Duckenfield will be tried again on charges of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to 95 of the 96 people who died following a crush at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.

The incident remains Britain’s worst stadium tragedy.

During a ten-week trial earlier this year, Duckenfield pleaded not guilty to culpability for the fatal crush, and a jury failed to reach a verdict in the case.

Today, Sir Peter Openshaw, who presided over that trial, ruled that the former South Yorkshire police chief should face a retrial in October, following an application by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

CPS alleged during the trial that Duckenfield had the “ultimate responsibility” for allowing the crush to occur.

However, his defence argued that the case was “breathtakingly unfair” and said the defendant had “tried to do the right thing”.

Former Sheffield Wednesday FC secretary Graham Mackrell was found guilty of a health and safety breach linked to the tragedy during the same trial.

He was accused of failing to take “reasonable care” of Liverpool fans through the turnstile arrangements on the day of the incident.

The trial came after almost two decades of campaigning by victims’ families, who fought for events surrounding the disaster to be re-investigated, with the CPS announcing a decision to press charges against the two men in June 2017.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.