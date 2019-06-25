This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police chief in command during Hillsborough stadium disaster to face retrial

96 people were killed during a crush at an FA Cup match at the stadium in 1989.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 11:03 AM
26 minutes ago 1,090 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4696512
Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield will face a retrial in October.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield will face a retrial in October.
Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield will face a retrial in October.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A JUDGE HAS ruled that the police commander in charge at Hillsborough during a football disaster at the stadium in 1989 should face a retrial.

The Guardian reports that David Duckenfield will be tried again on charges of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to 95 of the 96 people who died following a crush at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.

The incident remains Britain’s worst stadium tragedy.

During a ten-week trial earlier this year, Duckenfield pleaded not guilty to culpability for the fatal crush, and a jury failed to reach a verdict in the case.

Today, Sir Peter Openshaw, who presided over that trial, ruled that the former South Yorkshire police chief should face a retrial in October, following an application by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

CPS alleged during the trial that Duckenfield had the “ultimate responsibility” for allowing the crush to occur.

However, his defence argued that the case was “breathtakingly unfair” and said the defendant had “tried to do the right thing”.

Former Sheffield Wednesday FC secretary Graham Mackrell was found guilty of a health and safety breach linked to the tragedy during the same trial. 

He was accused of failing to take “reasonable care” of Liverpool fans through the turnstile arrangements on the day of the incident. 

The trial came after almost two decades of campaigning by victims’ families, who fought for events surrounding the disaster to be re-investigated, with the CPS announcing a decision to press charges against the two men in June 2017.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

