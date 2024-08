POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are working to locate a prisoner who escaped and is currently on the run.

David McCord (54), who is serving a life sentence for murder, was in the custody of prison staff at a property in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast when he escaped.

He was last seen on Castlereagh Road at around 4.30pm on Friday. At the time, he was wearing a green jacket andd black tracksuit bottoms, and was carrying a red carrier bag.

The PSNI has appealed directly to McCord to hand himself in.

McCord was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for the murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Nichola Dickson.

Police are also appealing to anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him, but to contact 101 and quote reference number 607 of 16/08/24.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.