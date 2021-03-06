Davy stockbrokers' CEO resigns amid bond deal fine

STOCKBROKERS DAVY HAS announced that its chief executive Brian McKiernan has resigned amid the Central Bank fine of €4.1 million levied against the stockbrokers this week.

The company’s board also accepted the resignations of Davy’s deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin and Barry Nangle from his executive role as Head of Bonds.

The Central Bank levied the multi-million euro fine after an investigation revealed four breaches of market rules by Davy stockbrokers between 2014 and 2016. It’s understood to be the largest fine a brokerage in Ireland has ever faced.

The Central Bank said the issue at Davy related to a transaction involving the sale of bank bonds on behalf of “a client” of the brokerage.

It said it had determined that €5.9 million would be the appropriate fine. This was reduced by 30% to €4,130,000 “in accordance with the settlement discount scheme provided for in the Central Bank’s Administrative Sanctions Procedure,” because Davy reached an early settlement agreement with the regulator.

The Central Bank would not comment any further on the matter and has not named the client or the Davy employees involved in the transaction.

Davy said it “deeply regrets” the shortcomings outlined in the investigation and apologises “unreservedly and unequivocally” that these failures occurred.

“In accepting their resignations, I acknowledge their substantial contribution to the development of the company over many years, John Corrigan, Davy chairman, said.

“As we reflect on the Central Bank investigation our priority now is to restore trust in the integrity and robustness of our control environment and culture, and to ensure we provide our clients with the standard of service and protection that I know our people are committed to.”

Bernard Byrne, deputy CEO of Davy has been appointed interim CEO – subject to approval by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Announcing his resignation as CEO Brian McKiernan said:

“I have today informed the Board of J&E Davy of my resignation as CEO and director of the company. I regret my role in a transaction in 2014 and I am very sorry for the hurt that it has caused to the reputation of Davy and its people.

“I have decided to stand down from my role as my continued presence in light of the extended commentary on those events is damaging for the company and my colleagues.”

Deputy Chairman Kyran McLaughlin said he was bringing forward planned full retirement from the company with immediate effect.

“Having previously stepped back from a full-time role in 2018 this will bring a close to my long association with Davy in an executive or leadership capacity,” McLaughlin said.