RESIDENTS OF A new cost-rental housing development in Dublin say they feel “trapped” in their homes while the building is “destroyed” by antisocial behaviour and drug use.

Dublin City Council and Tuath Housing officially launched De Verdon Place on Malahide Road, the first cost-rental homes in the city, in late September. It is one of the largest public housing projects in the country.

However, just four months later, residents have raised concerns about vandalism and drug-taking at the site.

“Every day, the scenario worsens, and we feel trapped in our own homes,” residents said in a statement provided to The Journal.

The group said they have contacted Tuath and Dublin City Council about the issue, as well as An Garda Síochána, but “unfortunately, nothing has been resolved”.

Teenagers are threatening residents, kicking apartment doors, and engaging in theft and vandalism of parked vehicles.

The residents said young people have entered the building on numerous occasions, breaking walls, doors and other items. They said the building’s fire extinguishers have also been stolen.

“Firefighters have been called more than five times unnecessarily and we fear that, in a real emergency, no one will respond.”

Residents say vehicles have been vandalised in the car park De Verdon Place residents' group De Verdon Place residents' group

Residents said common areas in the complex have also been “destroyed” with rubbish thrown everywhere. They also claim that faeces and urine have been found on the walls and along the corridors.

The residents said security guards have been hired in response to their complaints, but “the situation remains out of control”.

The group said they are “terrified” and “urgently need a solution before something worse happens”.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said the development is managed by Tuath, so any queries should be directed to them.

When contacted by The Journal, a spokesperson for Tuath Housing said “the safety and well-being of residents and the broader community are of utmost importance to us”.

We understand the distress that anti-social behaviour can cause within a community; Tuath operate a zero-tolerance approach and we are actively investigating all complaints made.

The spokesperson said Tuath “take all reports of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously, and work closely with An Garda Síochána and relevant authorities to address issues as swiftly and effectively as possible”.

“While we cannot comment on specific cases, we encourage residents to report concerns directly to the gardaí where criminal activity is involved,” they added.

“Our aim is to ensure that we support residents to enable them to live in safe and secure communities, and we remain committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders to resolve these challenges.”

‘Exciting new chapter’ last September

Hundreds of people live in De Verdon Place which consists of 77 cost-rental homes (23 one-bed, 54 two-bed) and 161 social homes (25 one-bed, 136-two bed).

When it was launched on 26 September, Richard Shakespeare, Dublin City Council’s Chief Executive, described De Verdon Place as “a fantastic new housing development”.

“The development is in a wonderful area on the northside of Dublin with an array of amenities, facilities and services nearby,” he stated.

De Verdon Place was officially opened last September Tuath Housing / LinkedIn Tuath Housing / LinkedIn / LinkedIn

Shakespeare welcomed the residents, wishing them well as they embarked on an “exciting new chapter of their lives”.

Paddy Gray, Tuath’s chairperson, at the time said De Verdon Place was “a prime example” of the association working in partnership with the government and local authorities to provide low-cost, high-quality accommodation “in great communities”.

The cost-rental homes were funded via the Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Housing. Rents for these homes start at €1,395 per month for a one-bed apartment and €1,695 for a two-bed apartment.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, which co-funded the project, said it has “no direct involvement in the management of specific housing developments”.