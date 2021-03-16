#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Discovery of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments announced in Israel

The discovery relates to a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 8:55 AM
30 minutes ago 3,328 Views 1 Comment
A view of the Dead Sea Scrolls
Image: Victoria Jones via PA Images
Image: Victoria Jones via PA Images

ISRAELI ARCHAEOLOGISTS HAVE announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

The fragments of parchment bear lines of Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum and have been radiocarbon dated to the 2nd century AD, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

They are the first new scrolls found in archaeological excavations in the desert south of Jerusalem in 60 years.

The new pieces are believed to belong to a set of parchment fragments found in a site known as The Cave Of Horror, named for the 40 human skeletons found there during excavations in the 1960s, that also bear a Greek rendition of the Twelve Minor Prophets.

The cave is located in a remote canyon in the Judean Desert, south of Jerusalem.

The fragments are believed to have been stashed away in the cave during the Bar Kochba Revolt, an armed Jewish uprising against Rome during the reign of Emperor Hadrian, between 132 and 136 AD.

The artefacts were found during an operation by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the Judean Desert to find scrolls and other artefacts to prevent possible plundering.

The authority was holding a news conference today to unveil the discovery.

The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of Jewish texts found in desert caves in the West Bank near Qumran in the 1940s and 1950s, date from the 3rd century BC to the 1st century AD.

They include the earliest known copies of biblical texts and documents outlining the beliefs of a little understood Jewish sect.

Press Association

